St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian: Team news

Ethan Erhahon is suspended after being sent off against Kilmarnock but St Mirren captain Mark O'Hara returns from a ban.

Forward Jonah Ayunga will have a hamstring problem assessed while full-back Richard Tait is sidelined following groin surgery.

Stephen Kingsley could return for Hearts after missing the last two games with concussion, while Josh Ginnelly, Andy Halliday and Michael Smith are expected to be fit after minor injuries.

Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) and Peter Haring (concussion) remain out along with long-term injury victims Craig Halkett, Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce and Craig Gordon.