McInnes looking forward to Celtic double header

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes believes he will learn a lot about his side as they gear up to face Celtic back-to-back in Premiership and League Cup duty.

After their double dose of the league champions, they'll then host Rangers at Rugby Park.

Speaking to the media, McInnes said: "We're rewarded with a semi-final appearance after beating Hearts and Dundee United. We've earned the right to be there. That's a separate game where we've got a real carrot to get the club to a Cup final. We need to make the most of that. But this is league business.

"The fact we've got Rangers on the back of the two Celtic games is a reward for the team. We were playing games this time last year at Queen of the South, other teams, no disrespect to them. We've got an opportunity to take the players and supporters to Celtic Park and Hampden and then bring Rangers here."

Kilmarnock have the worst away record in the league, with a tally of two points from 10 games on the road.

"It's a test in which we'll find out a lot about the players, where we are, after these games. We aren't favourites but we've got potential to go and get results," McInnes added.

"You can't dress it up. It's my job to make sure the players are tactically and physically ready. Most important, mentally ready. Part of that is having belief and confidence in what we're trying to do.

"Games are defined by big performances and big moments and hopefully we get enough of those to give ourselves a chance.

"I'm looking forward to it as a manager, seeing how my team cope and how much personality we have to play. There's no point going onto the pitch if you don't have the belief to win the game.