Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Brom are closing in on the signing of Fulham midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah.

The Baggies were interested in Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien but were put off by a £10m obligation to buy clause.

Carlos Corberan made strengthening his midfield a priority during the current window.

Chalobah began his career at Chelsea since when the 28-year-old has had stints with Watford and Fulham.

He has made six appearances for Marco Silva’s side this season but has featured for only four minutes since he was sent off against Newcastle on 1 October.