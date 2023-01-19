Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap, external

Luis Suarez, Luis Diaz and now Cody Gakpo are all part of the impressive list of Liverpool's January signings, but Virgil van Dijk goes straight to the top.

Many questioned the world record transfer fee paid for the defender, but the immediate impact he made scoring the winner in a Merseyside derby quickly silenced any critics.

A Premier League title and Champions League glory prove he is worthy of a place in the history books.

Now to the worst... and it's a journey from all-time greats to those who never got the chance to make an impact.

The panic signing of Ben Davies in the face of an injury crisis has to be seen as a low point.

He never played for the club, proving that reactive rather than proactive signings rarely work.

