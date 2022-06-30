Michail Antonio says he hopes the shortened summer break will help West Ham "build momentum" for the 2022-23 season.

"We had a lot of games last year, and it feels like an international break just having a little time off and now we’re back in," he told West Ham's official website, external.

"It wasn’t much of a break, but that could help us in building on the momentum we gained last year."

David Moyes' side are in Scotland for a pre-season training camp and Antonio has been impressed by the condition of his team-mates.

"The boys are still looking fit and sharp, and it’ll be the same for those who were away playing internationals," he said.

“With the summer being shorter, it helps us to stay fit and be ready to get going from the start.

"I’m a person who likes to play games to keep going and keep my body ticking over. Hopefully, I can keep pushing on and go even better than last season."