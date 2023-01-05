Sutton's predictions: Chelsea v Man City

Sutton's prediction: 0-3

I like Graham Potter and I want him to do well at Stamford Bridge, but if you were a Chelsea fan you would be a bit worried about what you had seen under him so far.

His side were lucky to escape with a point against Nottingham Forest on Sunday - but the result isn't the problem, it's more the manner they got it.

I am a Potter fan, but I am not seeing any style or identity from his team at the moment, and they will need to put up much more of a fight against Manchester City.

I think Pep Guardiola's side will play with some anger and take out some of the frustration of their draw with Everton here. Chelsea will pose a threat on the break, but they could be overwhelmed at the other end.

Cian's prediction: 1-3

F﻿ind out how Sutton and Cian have got on with the rest of the midweek predictions here