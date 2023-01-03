Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Newcastle United is unlikely but not impossible, according to BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily team.

Spanish newspaper Marca are reporting Ronaldo has a clause in his contract at new club Al Nassr which allows him to go on loan to St James' Park if the Magpies qualify for the Champions League this season.

The Portugal superstar only signed for the Saudi outfit at the end of last week after leaving Manchester United under a cloud following a stormy, tell-all television interview with Piers Morgan.

"I’ve checked this out with sources at Newcastle and it’s not beyond the realms of possibility because Newcastle are owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and this is a Saudi Arabian football club," Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards said on the Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast.

"But I don’t think Eddie Howe would want him and that is why Cristiano Ronaldo is where he is at the moment because none of the top clubs want him.

"He thought there were going to be three or four Champions League, Europa League, top-tier European clubs wanting to sign him on a free transfer and they didn’t want him so I can’t imagine that an upwardly-mobile Newcastle United would want him either."

Listen to the latest Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast here