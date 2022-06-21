Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

On a purely practical level, it is clear to see why Manchester City are looking to sign Kalvin Phillips. He is a midfield replacement for Fernandinho, who ended his glittering nine-year spell at the club this summer.

He is likely to slot in behind Rodri in the pecking order for the single defensive midfield position favoured by Pep Guardiola.

It is a role Phillips knows well from his time at Leeds, especially in the past four years spent largely under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

Phillips was arguably Leeds' key player under their former boss - a shield in front of the defence but also the pass-providing quarter-back through which the team would transition into attack.

That Phillips was moulded by Bielsa will only make him more appealing to Guardiola, who cites the Argentine as an inspiration and with whom he shares a similar possession-focused, attack-minded philosophy.

Should Guardiola need him to operate in another midfield role higher up the pitch, Phillips has demonstrated his ability to do so with England, as part of a successful double pivot with Declan Rice.

In contrast to his time at Leeds, Phillips is unlikely to be first choice at City, with Rodri firmly established as Guardiola's go-to man in the middle of the field.

City play plenty of games a season (57 in 2021-22), so Phillips' chances will come, but the move still presents a risk for the player in a year that ends with the World Cup and his England place not a certainty.

He ranks in the 95th percentile for tackles and tackles won among Premier League midfielders and in the 97th percentile for pressures applied to an opponent and how successful he is with these.

There is still much room for improvement if he is to match up to Rodri in his distribution and attacking skills, with the latter vastly superior in his pass completion and contribution to creating chances.

Some caution should be shown in too close a comparison, though. The sides they played in last season had very different ambitions - City were competing for the title; Leeds were fighting for survival.

