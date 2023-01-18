West Ham v Everton: Head-to-head stats

Everton are looking to complete a Premier League double over West Ham United for the first time since 2014-15. They have won more Premier League games (28) and scored more Premier League goals (89) against West Ham than they have any other opponent in the competition. If they win this game, the Hammers would be the first team the Toffees have racked up 100 Premier League points against (currently 97).

West Ham are winless in seven Premier League games (drawn one, lost six), last having a longer run without a win between October and December 2017 (eight).

Since the start of last season, Everton have earned the fewest points of any of the 17 ever-present Premier League sides (54). They have won just three of their 28 Premier League away games in that time (drawn eight, lost 17), fewer even than Fulham (four), who only joined the division this season.

No side has scored fewer first half goals in the Premier League than both Everton and West Ham this season (six each), with the Hammers the only side yet to score in the opening 15 minutes of matches this term.