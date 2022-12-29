Livi appeal Pittman red

Livingston have appealed the red card shown to Scott Pittman in their 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

David Martindale's side were reduced to 10 men for the second time in four days when referee Steven McLean overturned the yellow card for the midfielder for a foul on Keanu Baccus in favour of a straight red - after viewing VAR replays.

After the points were shared, the manager said to Sportsound: "I don't think it was a clear and obvious error giving him a yellow card so I don't know why he [the referee] was being sent to watch it on the screen. It was verging on amber. I think it's a very, very soft red.