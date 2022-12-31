We asked for your views after Friday's game between Liverpool and Leicester at Anfield.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Liverpool fans

William: A good win from a poor performance. Worryingly Liverpool as a team have been poor defensively in the three games since coming back after the World Cup and that will have to improve if we have any chance of getting into the top four by the end of the season.

Mozid: We were awful for the whole game. So lucky we got the win. We didn't deserve even a point after that performance. Klopp should have made the changes before half-time - Robertson, Elliott and Thiago had an absolute shocker.

Moosa: We were lucky to get the win, but we got the three points and that's what we need for the top four. Nunez and Salah need to stop being wasteful in front of goal and the whole midfield needs refreshing. The only positives I can take out of that game were Thiago running the midfield by himself successfully and Trent's defending.

Leicester fans

Brian: A much more positive game from Leicester than last Monday. At least fans can take something away from the loss.

Ollie: Faes will get the headlines but he's had a great season so far and hope this isn't a knock to his confidence. Thomas and Barnes also both struggled. The World Cup really hasn't helped us, lots of momentum lost. Hope to get it turned around soon.

George: The cracks in the squad are beginning to widen. No cohesion and no ideas - usual fare. Same old story bemoaning lack of new blood - we have a team of international players. They are just not being managed to produce the results. How much longer must the long-suffering fans put up with this rubbish?