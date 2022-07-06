With pre-season fixtures and a pre-season tour just around the corner, we asked you what you're hoping to see from Erik ten Hag's side and which younger players you think deserve a chance to impress the new boss.

Here are some of your comments:

Tom: There's so many good young talents at United, but Garnacho is one I expect to stand out in pre-season and then possibly be used throughout the season. Hoping the likes of Garner, Pellistri and Amad can show what they can do too.

Dave: Excited to have Erik on board and for him to shape and galvanise the team in his methodology and bring his exciting brand of football to Old Trafford.

Stuart: Need some decent signings and to start giving the youth more of a chance. They need more than a few minutes at the end of the season, or at the end of a meaningless game. Get a decent midfielder, defender and striker in and we'll be in good shape. Give Garnacho, Hannibal and Iqbal more minutes.

Gordon: Manchester United need to restore a bit of pride in the club after last year's shambles. They will only do that by winning matches in style. Buying players won't do it. Get the youngsters playing with belief and persuade the older heads that playing for the club is what is most important.

Josh: Despite the relative lack of transfer activity in the window thus far, I would love to see some of the youngsters given a chance to impress. Hannibal Mejbri looks exciting, Garner had a great season with Forest and should definitely be able to challenge for that number six spot. Garnacho is able to provide a good rotation option on the wing. It's looking up.