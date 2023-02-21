Tavernier seeks 'momentum' of cup win

Victory in the Viaplay Cup final will give Rangers added momentum for their bid to reel in Premiership leaders Celtic, says captain James Tavernier.

The Old Firm rivals face off at Hampden on Sunday for the first silverware of the season, while Celtic are nine points clear in their defence of the league title.

“Any time lifting a cup for this special club is a huge honour,” Tavernier told Sky Sports.

“We’ll be doing everything possible to bring the trophy back to Ibvox on Sunday.

“If we do win the cup it will keep us in that right momentum that we need and put us in good stead for the games to come.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game – they’re a tough opposition – but we know at our best, sticking to the manager’s plans, we’ve just got to give it our all and do everything possible to bring the cup back home.”