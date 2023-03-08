Bournemouth v Liverpool: Pick of the stats

key stat graphic showing - Bournemouth have lost three Premier League games in which they have had a two-goal lead this season, the most by a side in a single campaign in the competition - with dissapointed Billings in backgroundGetty Images

  • Bournemouth have won just one of their 11 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D1 L9), losing the past seven in a row by an aggregate score of 28-1.

  • Liverpool have drawn 2-2 at Fulham and lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest so far this season – only in 2010-11 (L3) and 2003-04 (D2 L1) have they failed to win away against all three promoted clubs in a single Premier League campaign.

  • Philip Billing is Bournemouth's highest Premier League goalscorer this season with five goals – he'd netted just three goals across his three previous campaigns in the competition combined. His opener against Arsenal was the second fastest goal scored from the start of a game in Premier League history (9.11 seconds).

  • After losing three of their first four Premier League games in 2023 (D1), Liverpool have now won four of their past five (D1). They scored as many goals in their 7-0 win against Man Utd last time out as they had in their previous eight league games combined.