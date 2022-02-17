Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before his Everton side travel to Southampton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Toffees boss:

Vitaliy Mykolenko is available but Demarai Gray won't make the trip to the south coast. Abdoulaye Doucoure returned to training today, while Fabian Delph and Ben Godfrey are another 3-4 weeks away.

Lampard says he's not surprised by the determination of Donny van de Beek after the midfielder had a difficult time with limited opportunities at Manchester United: "Donny has shown that if you keep your head down and working in the right way then there is a way through it."

He hopes the result against Leeds helps lift the side after a "run of long run of tough results, so that is one thing that can give you that little bounce. But of course, we need to keep our heads very settled."

And Lampard says it won't necessarily be the same side lining up against Southampton: "There is an argument for saying 'same again', but we thought the same going into Newcastle and it didn't quite work, so it is not a statement of fact. The players have to feel ready through the week."

Lampard gave Armando Broja his debut at Chelsea and says the qualities of the young Albanian international are showing through now. He says Southampton are a strong club with a good manager in Ralph Hasenhuttl.

