We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Wolves and Bournemouth.

Here are some of your comments:

Wolves fans

Paul: We were excellent in the first 15 minutes and when we went behind against the run of play Bournemouth managed the game well and ground out the result. It's a shame that their game-management was time-wasting and feigning injury, with the match officials too impotent to challenge their behaviour.

Malcolm: A hugely disappointing result after the wins against Liverpool and Southampton. Lemina’s absence meant Neves played a deeper role and consequently Wolves were less creative in their attacking play. Traore was a constant threat with his speed and strength, but his fellow forwards failed to get into scoring positions to finish his good work.

Darron: A bitter blow in our fight to stay up. Bournemouth came with a plan, which they executed, and with other results from teams around us going against us, halts the great work we'd achieved from recent games. I think with the players we have, we are too good to be relegated, we go again and we have believe in ourselves.

Dave: The last three matches have been a microcosm of our last few seasons - two steps forward and one step backwards. However the improvement is palpable.

Bournemouth fans

Clive: With three really hard games to come, the win was vital. The ability to score on the break will be important. The defence is improving and Neto is great!

Jame: Sloppy first half, but much better second half. Let’s keep this momentum going into a difficult period.

Charl: Since Neto returned we have stopped this ridiculous idea of playing the ball out from the back, we aren’t good enough! We have lost the ability to make a five-yard pass under O’Neil and until you play someone alongside Solanke we can’t expect any more from him, he gives his all. Man of the match was Jack Stephens, should have secured him in January.

Barney: A positive result to give us confidence. It was maybe not the best we’ve played in the last few weeks but we deserved a result. It’s great to have Solanke and Tavernier back - you can see from the improvements in performance. Shame Dango couldn’t really get into the game. Traore played well. My man of the match was Jack Stephens.