With planned protests due to take place outside Goodison Park before Saturday's game against Leeds, Sean Dyche says Everton fans have a right to voice their opinions.

Dyche said he has no problem with fans getting their point across, as long as they support the team when the whistle blows.

When asked if the protests are a distraction to him and his players, Dyche said: "I don’t think for one minute they are trying to affect any of that. I think the noise is a different thing, it’s not about distraction.

"They are trying to get across their point. I have got to learn more and I haven’t been here to understand the depth of that. All I can say is they have been fantastic about the team, fantastic about me being here, which can be a debate point.

"So far they have backed me, the staff and the players. That’s all we can ask for. They still have a voice and they have a right to have a voice. Nobody has a problem with that and I certainly don’t have a problem with that.

"If they can push that voice into the right avenues when the whistle blows, that’s what we’re after and they’ve done it fantastically so far so that’s all I can ask for. "

With back-to-back home games coming up, Dyche said playing at Goodison will play a big part in where the Toffees finish this season.

He said: "The home games will be important because of the way Goodison feels. I witnessed it for the right side of being Everton manager at the last home game. That is an incredible energy for the players to play with.

"We’ve got to try to get that feeling engrained in us as a group so that when we go away we have that internal feeling of the way the crowd are, the feeling of a home stadium, and that mentality. It comes over time and the home vibe, the feel at home and the fan feel is massively important. It was a big thing against Arsenal and now we need it in every game and I’m sure Evertonians will be there."