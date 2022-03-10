Leicester v Rennes: Confirmed team news
- Published
Leicester make two changes to the side that started their 1-0 win over Leeds in the Premier League last weekend.
Jamie Vardy is out with a knee injury and Hamza Choudhury drops to the bench as James Justin and Patson Daka come in.
Skip twitter post
A look at our starting XI as we close in on kick-off in the #UECL 📝#LeiRen pic.twitter.com/6wAol6nDTa— Leicester City (@LCFC) March 10, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post
Rennes make two changes from the team that began their 2-0 win over Angers in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Jeremy Doku and Adrien Truffert both start in place of Birger Meling and Sehrou Guirassy.
Skip twitter post 2
[#LEISRFC]— Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) March 10, 2022
👀 Le 𝗼𝗻𝘇𝗲 du soir 👥
---#AllezRennes#ToutDonner 💪🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/Zz14fMPQ8r
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 2