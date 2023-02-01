Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Everton made a deadline-day bid to sign Watford’s Ismaila Sarr on loan.

It is understood the offer included an obligation for the Toffees to buy the Senegal forward.

However, Watford were only prepared to release Sarr, whose contract expires in 2024, if the offer was substantial.

With the club fifth in the Championship and pushing for a return to the Premier League, they declined the bid.

Everton have come under pressure from fans for their lack of deadline-day activity despite appointing Sean Dyche as their new manager on Monday.