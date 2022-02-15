City duo Dias & Sterling picked out by Garth

Ruben Dias: This was made to look embarrassingly easy for Manchester City against a Norwich side who refuse to accept that relegation beckons. Dias was imperious at the back for City. If Norwich had played with 12 men for three hours I doubt they would have scored, such was the visitors' dominance.

Raheem Sterling: No-one scores a hat-trick and fails to get in to my team of the week. However, Sterling would have made my selection regardless of his goals.

The Manchester City forward is in great form again. I haven't heard City fans chanting Sterling's name for some time. But against a Norwich side destroyed by the possession game of the visitors, the longer the game went on the more they hailed their hero.

There was talk that when Jack Grealish arrived, Sterling might be surplus to requirements. What complete and utter nonsense. In the absence of Gabriel Jesus, Sterling is the only genuine world-class striker at the club.

