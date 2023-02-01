Motherwell 0-2 St Johnstone: What did the manager say?

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell speaking to BBC Sport Scotland: "It's not good enough. It's nowhere near good enough. We apologise to the fans.

"I've been on here repeatedly trying to convince people that we're very close, but that performance is probably the worst since I've been here. Individually, we're nowhere near good enough. It's something you don't want to be associated with.

"We went out with a bit of a whimper, and the players we see on a daily basis - that did not translate one bit."