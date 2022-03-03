Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Confirmation Roman Abramovich was leaving Chelsea was the talk of Kenilworth Road before, during and after the highly eventful FA Cup tie against Luton.

It was a hugely significant moment in the club's history, even though there was an air of inevitability given events in Ukraine.

Whether or not the news was still sinking in with Chelsea's players, they made the most sluggish of starts and were behind inside two minutes against a lively Luton side.

Manager Thomas Tuchel had rung the changes after defeat on penalties by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday - even giving Kenedy his first start for the club in 1,505 days.

And it showed as they struggled for rhythm, even after Saul Niguez's equaliser - falling behind once more before Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku saw them through.

Those goals should be a confidence boost for both strikers given their struggles to establish themselves, and Tuchel needed them with Chelsea in trouble against lower-division opposition.

This night, however, was all about the plots and sub-plots surrounding Abramovich's departure, whenever that will be, and the mood of Chelsea's players at the final whistle was one of relief rather than celebration.

