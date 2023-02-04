Hearts 3-1 Dundee United: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Hearts will view this as a bit of a get-out-of-jail-free card. They did not react to Wednesday's heavy loss by Rangers and could have been more than a goal down at the break.

But such is the options on their bench they were able to bring on Stephen Humphrys, who put himself about and worked the United defence, and Alex Cochrane, who was relentless and scored the second goal.

Barrie McKay was involved in both goals, and Lawrence Shankland is just a fantastic finisher. Yes, they were poor early on, but Hearts flexed their muscles and eventually dispatched another opponent at Tynecastle, where only Celtic and Rangers have taken three points this season.