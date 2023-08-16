Nottingham Forest v Sheff Utd: Pick of the stats

  • This is the first Premier League meeting between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United since May 1993.

  • Forest have lost just one of their past 13 home league games against the Blades (W7 D5, all in the second tier), going down 1-0 in December 2008.

  • United have won their first away league game in just one of the past 17 seasons (D5 L11) and are winless in their past 11, since beating Oldham 2-0 in 2011-12.

  • Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi has scored in his past five Premier League games. The only Reds player to score in six in a row in the competition is Stan Collymore, who did so in March-April 1995.

  • Despite only coming on for the final 10 minutes of their defeat by Arsenal, Anthony Elanga created more chances than any other player for Nottingham Forest (two).

  • Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has won both of his away games against Nottingham Forest - 1-0 with Barnsley in the Championship January 2017 and 2-1 with the Blades in May 2022 (Championship play-offs).

Related Topics