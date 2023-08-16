This is the first Premier League meeting between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United since May 1993.

Forest have lost just one of their past 13 home league games against the Blades (W7 D5, all in the second tier), going down 1-0 in December 2008.

United have won their first away league game in just one of the past 17 seasons (D5 L11) and are winless in their past 11, since beating Oldham 2-0 in 2011-12.

Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi has scored in his past five Premier League games. The only Reds player to score in six in a row in the competition is Stan Collymore, who did so in March-April 1995.

Despite only coming on for the final 10 minutes of their defeat by Arsenal, Anthony Elanga created more chances than any other player for Nottingham Forest (two).