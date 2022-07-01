England take on Israel in the final of the European Under-19 Championship at 19:00 BST on Friday.

The Three Lions are hoping to win the tournament for the second time in five years, after a team including the likes of Aaron Ramdsale and Reece James became champions in 2017.

So, who are the Liverpool youngsters aiming for glory?

Harvey Davies

The 18-year-old goalkeeper was part of the Reds U18 squad that made it to the FA Youth Cup final in 2021. He has been named among the substitutes for two of the club's Champions League ties, but he has not played during the championship yet.

Luke Chambers

The 18-year-old left-back started the last group game against Israel and also came off the bench against Serbia. He signed his first professional contract in July 2021 and has been in the Reds academy since he was six.

Jarell Quansah

Quansah scored the winner against Italy to take the team to the final. Starting all three group games, the 19-year-old can take a lot of credit for the clean sheets kept during those matches. He featured on the bench twice for Liverpool's senior team last season.

Meet the rest of the squad

Watch Israel v England on BBC Sport from 18:40 here