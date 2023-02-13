The Devils' Advocate team believe Manchester United should try and sign Marcel Sabitzer on a permanent deal if it doesn't cost too much.

The Austrian midfielder has played three games since his deadline-day move from Bayern Munich and has said he is open to making the switch permanent.

Against Leeds on Sunday he won 100% of his attempted tackles, completed 13 of his attempted passes in the final third and made two interceptions.

When discussing whether United should keep hold of him beyond the summer, Gaz from the Devils' Advocate podcast said: "I think if he plays like he has done in the last couple of games, especially the Elland Road game, then absolutely.

"He was really good in midfield, putting in big challenges especially when you are missing a defensive midfielder like we have been."

Joe from the podcast added: "I like his dominance. I like the fact he is a sort of figure in midfield causing a bit of a headache.

"I do believe that he could be a great signing if he doesn’t cost too much."

