George Cummins, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte couldn’t stop cracking jokes in his news conference this afternoon.

He joked that Kane, who was seen hobbling for his post-match interviews on Saturday, “has to play, even if he has one leg” against Burnley tomorrow.

Conte was also full of praise for Sean Dyche, saying it was the "worst period" to come up against the Clarets.

"For sure, for us it will be a tough game," he said. "It's never easy to play Burnley.

"They have a good manager who is showing in these years that he is managing very good and maybe could deserve something more.

"I think they are doing a fantastic job.”