Everton have signed Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma on a season-long loan deal from La Liga side Villarreal.

The 26-year-old becomes the Toffees' second summer signing, after the arrival of Ashley Young on a free transfer.

Danjuma joined Villarreal from Bournemouth in 2021 and was the Spanish side's top scorer during their run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2021-22.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Tottenham, having been close to a move to Goodison Park.

"It’s amazing to join Everton and I’m really happy to be here,", Danjuma told the club website.

"I had interest from other clubs but there was a pull towards Everton because of the fans, the manager and the history of the club.

“I know I did not move to the club in January - that was because there was some uncertainty over the manager situation at that time - but I think it makes it even more beautiful for me to join now.

"I hope to bring a lot of goals and a lot of assists. There’s no vein in my body that doubts my quality, and I’m very determined to now show that for the Evertonians."