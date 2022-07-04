Premiership B-teams learn Trust Trophy opponents
Eleven Premiership B-teams, including Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibernian, Dundee United, Livingston, St Mirren, Rangers, Motherwell, Celtic, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock, have learned their first round and potential second round opponents for next season's SPFL Trust Trophy.
The first round ties will played in the midweek of 9/10 August before second round fixtures take place a fortnight later on 23/24 August.
First-round draw:
Brora Rangers v Aberdeen B
Hearts B v Buckie Thistle
Fraserburgh v St Johnstone B
Hibernian B v Brechin City
Elgin City v Dundee Utd B
Bonnyrigg Rose v Livingston B
St Mirren B v East Stirling
Spartans v Rangers B
Motherwell B v East Kilbride
Albion Rovers v Celtic B
Kilmarnock B v Cowdenbeath
Second-round draw:
Elgin City or Dundee Utd B v Stenhousemuir
Forfar v Kelty Hearts
Hibernian B or Brechin City v Stirling Albion
East Fife v Fraserburgh or St Johnstone B
Hearts B or Buckie v Brora or Aberdeen B
Spartans or Rangers B v Dumbarton
Motherwell B or East Kilbride v Annan Athletic
Albion Rovers or Celtic B v Bonnyrigg or Livingston B
FC Edinburgh v Stranraer
Kilmarnock B or Cowdenbeath v St Mirren B or East Stirling