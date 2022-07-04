Premiership B-teams learn Trust Trophy opponents

Eleven Premiership B-teams, including Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibernian, Dundee United, Livingston, St Mirren, Rangers, Motherwell, Celtic, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock, have learned their first round and potential second round opponents for next season's SPFL Trust Trophy.

The first round ties will played in the midweek of 9/10 August before second round fixtures take place a fortnight later on 23/24 August.

First-round draw: 

  • Brora Rangers v Aberdeen B

  • Hearts B v Buckie Thistle

  • Fraserburgh v St Johnstone B

  • Hibernian B v Brechin City

  • Elgin City v Dundee Utd B

  • Bonnyrigg Rose v Livingston B

  • St Mirren B v East Stirling

  • Spartans v Rangers B

  • Motherwell B v East Kilbride

  • Albion Rovers v Celtic B

  • Kilmarnock B v Cowdenbeath 

Second-round draw:

  • Elgin City or Dundee Utd B v Stenhousemuir

  • Forfar v Kelty Hearts

  • Hibernian B or Brechin City v Stirling Albion

  • East Fife v Fraserburgh or St Johnstone B

  • Hearts B or Buckie v Brora or Aberdeen B

  • Spartans or Rangers B v Dumbarton

  • Motherwell B or East Kilbride v Annan Athletic

  • Albion Rovers or Celtic B v Bonnyrigg or Livingston B

  • FC Edinburgh v Stranraer

  • Kilmarnock B or Cowdenbeath v St Mirren B or East Stirling

