Premiership B-teams learn Trust Trophy opponents

Eleven Premiership B-teams, including Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibernian, Dundee United, Livingston, St Mirren, Rangers, Motherwell, Celtic, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock, have learned their first round and potential second round opponents for next season's SPFL Trust Trophy.

The first round ties will played in the midweek of 9/10 August before second round fixtures take place a fortnight later on 23/24 August.

First-round draw:

Brora Rangers v Aberdeen B

Hearts B v Buckie Thistle

Fraserburgh v St Johnstone B

Hibernian B v Brechin City

Elgin City v Dundee Utd B

Bonnyrigg Rose v Livingston B

St Mirren B v East Stirling

Spartans v Rangers B

Motherwell B v East Kilbride

Albion Rovers v Celtic B

Kilmarnock B v Cowdenbeath

Second-round draw: