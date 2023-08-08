Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is hopeful that the worst of his injury problems are behind him after a positive summer building up his fitness.

Injuries have limited Calvert-Lewin's playing time during the past two seasons, but he says he is already feeling the benefits of a summer trip to Germany, where he engaged in a fitness programme which involved yoga and advanced neuro-training.

"It was my off-time anyway but the club allowed me to go there and do my work in a different environment with a more holistic approach, just to rectify things that have been going wrong," the England striker told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"It was important for me as well to know that I'm working in the right direction. I couldn't rest in the summer too much so I didn't take that much time off. I was happy doing the work. It was a different approach which has led me to this point and I feel great now.

"It's been a team effort. I went to Germany, then coming back into Finch Farm with the physios and working with them closely here, and just building my load each week. It's been a strategy and a good approach, a lot of attention to detail that is trying to put what went wrong right and that's the way it has gone in pre-season."