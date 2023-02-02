Winning strike is redemption for Armstrong

Danny Armstrong admits he was determined to emerge as Kilmarnock’s match-winner against Dundee United after giving away a first-half penalty.

The winger tugged Scott McMann’s shirt to concede a spot-kick but was bailed out by goalkeeper Sam Walker, who saved Steven Fletcher’s effort.

Armstrong soon lashed in a splendid strike for what proved to be the winner to lift Derek McInnes' side three points off the bottom of the Premiership.

"I was disappointed in myself giving away the penalty,” said the 25-year-old. “I just thought, I want to redeem myself here.

"It was huge. We all know how big that win was. Hopefully it's the start of a wee run and it gives the boys a lift, because it was deflating last week with the loss to Ross County.”

Armstrong praised new signing Luke Chambers for an “outstanding” debut at left-back, adding: “He was fantastic all game. Credit to him, it was his first game of professional football.

"He's trained the past two days, and we've all thought we've got a player here. He's a great lad, he's settled in nicely. He showed that he has a lot to give.”