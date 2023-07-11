Motherwell belief boosted by beating United

Stuart Kettlewell says Motherwell head into the season opener against Elgin City on Saturday in confident mood after edging out Dundee United 1-0 in their final friendly.

A goal from new signing Conor Wilkinson gave Well a 1-0 win over Championship side Dundee United in a behind-closed-doors game at Tannadice.

“In terms of performance levels we went stages up from where we were on Saturday and that’s pleasing,” said Kettlewell.

“We looked fitter and stronger and our organisation against the ball was really good.

“We started to create chances and play some of the football we can. That gives me and the players a great deal of confidence going into Saturday.

“You’re always trying to see if you can get up to playing against a good side before you go into competitive action just to take the levels up.

“It’s been a three-week reset for us and the guys are in good shape when they come back in and it’s just about fine-tuning it.”