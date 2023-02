Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma faces a spell on the sidelines after Spurs confirmed he will have surgery on Friday.

The 26-year-old will have an operation to repair a stress fracture to his left ankle.

Spurs could not confirm how long he would be out of action.

Bissouma has made 25 appearances for Tottenham since a big-money move from Brighton in the summer, but made only eight starts.