Pep on Gvardiol, a stronger Arsenal and maintaining hunger
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media ahead of Sunday's Community Shield encounter with Arsenal.
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
Prospective new signing Josko Gvardiol 'is doing a medical test. Everyone knows he is here and hopefully we can finish the deal in the next hours'.
Asked about the futures of Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva: "It's not like [Ilkay] Gundogan where he finished a contract. We want them to stay because they want to stay. We will do everything possible to keep them because to replace these two players is so difficult."
On Arsenal's signings of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber: "They didn't buy players to make the squad bigger. They have bought starting XI players."
On trying to win a fourth trophy in 2023: "Normally when you win the titles that we won, they give you the chance to fight for new ones. We are going to try. We finished two weeks later than Arsenal and started two weeks later. We are not in the best, best way."