MacPherson eyes 'bonus' Ibrox upset

Cammy MacPherson insists there’s no self-pity at St Johnstone as he targets a “bonus” upset at Ibrox on Saturday to reignite their season.

Callum Davidson’s men matched Rangers in last weekend’s Scottish Cup fourth-round tie in Perth before going down to a fine Borna Barisic strike in a 1-0 defeat.

They now travel to Govan on the back of six straight losses and sitting eighth in the Premiership but MacPherson remains positive.

"When you go to Ibrox or Celtic Park, if you get a point or three points then it is a bonus because you don't get many teams doing that,” said the midfielder.

"So if we do that, it will give us a big boost going into the fixtures going forward because we need to try to turn it around as it has not been good for the last month to six weeks.

"I am looking forward to Saturday and hopefully we can get a point or maybe even cause an upset.

"We know we have to turn it around. We are not sitting feeling sorry for ourselves, we know we are better than what we have shown. So it is up to us to go on the pitch and do that."