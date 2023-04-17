Liverpool striker Natasha Dowie believes Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson's "passion and hunger" for management is inspiring his sides' recent upturn in form.

The 75-year-old replaced the sacked Patrick Vieira last month and has since overseen wins over Leicester and Leeds before Saturday's 2-0 victory over struggling Southampton., external

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast Dowie said: "He's in his 70s, it's unbelievable. He still has that passion and hunger to come back and prove people wrong and really he doesn't have anything to prove.

"He's been there and he's done it as a manager but good on him because he doesn't need to. He could happily enjoy retirement, live the life of luxury and just have a peaceful life but he doesn't because he just loves the game so much.

"As a player you'd be inspired to work under someone like that who does love the game so much and has that passion and hunger. If that can't inspire you to play for someone like that then I don't know what can really."

Did you know? Crystal Palace have scored nine goals in three Premier League matches since Roy Hodgson returned to the club, which is as many as they had netted in their previous 16 league games between November 2022 and March 2023 (9). The Eagles have scored 93% of their goals in the Premier League in 2023 in the second half (13/14), while their one first half goal in this period came in stoppage time (Marc Guéhi v Leeds, 46th minute).

