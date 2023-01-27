'He has improved us' - Fox earns captain's praise

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards has praised head coach Liam Fox for getting the team moving back in the right direction after taking the job at a difficult time.

Fox's predecessor, Jack Ross was sacked in August, with United bottom of the Premiership after they were thrashed 9-0 by Celtic at Tannadice in just his seventh game in charge.

Assistant Fox took charge and has the team in 10th place - three points above Ross County - before this Sunday's visit of Celtic.

Edwards said: "Credit to him, it obviously wasn’t easy, we weren’t in a good place as a club at the time.

"So for whoever took the job it was always going to be hard, they had a lot on their hands and I think he has dealt with it great.

"He was here last year in the building and then he has come in this summer and he has improved us, so I don’t think anyone can ask any questions about that.

"As assistant he did a lot of the training ground work and he still does, he likes being on the grass and getting his points across and coaching and it has paid off so far."