Rangers seeking 'the perfect game'

Rangers development coach Harry Watling believes the team are improving at both ends of the pitch, but insists there is still more to come.

The Ibrox side remain unbeaten, with eight wins and a draw, since Michael Beale took charge.

“You have seen both sides of the game," Watling told Rangers TV. "I think you have seen real good steel from the group in terms of not allowing the opposition to create chances against us.

“We want the perfect game, because we haven’t got that yet, but what that does do, it seduces you to come back to work the next day and work at it and just try to get more moments like that.

“It has been a solid start; the players have really bought into what the manager wants and what the coaching staff are trying to implement for him."

Watling added that the quality of some of the goals scored by Rangers recently is evidence of their improvement.

“That will reflect the work that is being done, but Rome wasn’t built in a day, so we need to work harder to get to where we want," he said.

“The way we want to play is about relationships on the pitch, so the more time we can get together the better.”