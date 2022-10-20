With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Southampton player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

R﻿ay Hunt, In That Number, external

Armel Bella-Kotchap: A virtual unknown in August to earning his first Germany cap last month. Bella-Kotchap has enjoyed a stellar season, gaining admiration from many. Despite Southampton's poor start, he's found himself in contention for Qatar.

However, Germany are not short of options and the shoulder injury which could keep him out for four to six weeks threatens to derail any hopes of selection.

R﻿ead the full piece here