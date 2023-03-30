Brighton v Brentford: Pick of the stats

  • Brighton have won four of their past five Premier League home games, keeping a clean sheet in each. Only twice before have they won three in a row at Amex Stadium in the competition (March 2018 and November 2019), and never without conceding.

  • Brentford have lost just one of their past 15 league games. Away from home, the Bees have won three of their past six, after being without a victory in their first seven on the road this season.

  • Ivan Toney has been involved in 10 goals in his 12 away league games in 2022-23 (eight goals, two assists). Only Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Tottenham's Harry Kane - 10 each - have scored more than the Brentford striker.