Brighton have won four of their past five Premier League home games, keeping a clean sheet in each. Only twice before have they won three in a row at Amex Stadium in the competition (March 2018 and November 2019), and never without conceding.

Brentford have lost just one of their past 15 league games. Away from home, the Bees have won three of their past six, after being without a victory in their first seven on the road this season.