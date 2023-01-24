Ten Hag on injuries, winning trophies and 'being ready' for Forest
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Manager Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
Ten Hag confirmed defender Diogo Dalot, forward Anthony Martial and winger Jadon Sancho are still missing.
Reflecting on the importance of winning a trophy, he said: "It is the best feeling you can have. I have been lucky in my career to win some trophies. It is magnificent for the fans."
On United not winning a trophy since 2017, he said: "It is too long ago."
Ten Hag said Forest's City Ground stadium has a "good atmosphere" that will "motivate" their players, adding: "We have to be ready for that."
Asked about his criticism of his team after Sunday's defeat by Arsenal, he said: "They didn’t have many clear shots, mainly shots from distance. That means all the goals were avoidable. When you concede three goals in a top game, it is very difficult to win."