Team news: Southampton v Crystal Palace

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia will be monitored after he was forced off in the defeat against Manchester City with a tight hamstring.

Mohammed Salisu and Che Adams will be assessed after missing last weekend's loss due to injury.

Crystal Palace winger Odsonne Edouard is a doubt after he sustained an ankle injury in the win at Leeds United.

Wilfried Zaha, Vicente Guaita and Nathan Ferguson remain out.

