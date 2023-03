Leeds manager Javi Gracia, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I enjoyed it - more so in the first half. In the second half we suffered a lot.

"We knew before coming here it would be a very demanding game. To win here, my players did many things well. They deserve the reward they got."

On his first win over Julen Lopetegui: "It’s the first and I hope there will be more in the future."