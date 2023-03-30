Who is Rangers' greatest goalie? – Your views

With Allan McGregor set for his 500th Rangers apperance this weekend, we asked who you regard as the club's greatest goalkeeper.

Here's what you said:

Lee: By far the greatest keeper we have had - McGregor is number one, with Stefan Klos a very close second.

Richard: Andy Goram, by a country mile.

Zeke: I believe Andy Goram is still Rangers’ best ever keeper but Allan McGregor definitely has a fighting argument for the top spot. Especially considering McGregor’s pivotal role in both the 2007/08 Europa League and 21/22 Europa League runs, but still all things considered Andy Goram tops it for me.

Kenneth: Peter McCloy - he won multiple honours in his Rangers career - two Scottish league titles, four Scottish League Cups, four Scottish Cups and Rangers' only European trophy, the 1971–72 Cup Winners' Cup. He was one of only five players to have featured in every match of the latter campaign.

Joseph: Rangers have been spoilt with great keepers with Goram, Klos, McGregor and not forgetting Chris Woods in the Souness era but the best of all was Andy Goram, although it's a very tough call.

Iain: It's Andy Goram, 100%.

Fraser: Andy Goram of course, "The Goalie", seven years and 260 appearances for Rangers. Quite possibly our best ever signing.

Alex: McGregor is my favourite for longevity and saves out of this world. Andy Goram was special and could walk into any team. Klos was a German machine. All Rangers legends.

Moray: One of the hardest calls in picking the greatest Rangers goalie - both Goram and McGregor were outstanding in Old Firm games and won trophies galore. McGregor just edges it for performances in Europe, longevity and of course, saving penalties in three different decades against Celtic!

Gordon: Is McGregor the best? Simply no. That honour goes to Andy Goram. Had Rangers not had their problems post 2012 and McGregor stayed along with the other defectors his legacy may have been different.

Frazer: Klos and Goram are no doubt Rangers greats. However, with the increase in pace and athleticism in the game, I think I’d go with McGregor. The argument could then be whether Goram, with today’s fitness levels and facilities, would be even better than he was back then.