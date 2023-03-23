Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association after players surrounded a match official during Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final victory over Fulham at Old Trafford.

Referee Chris Kavanagh faced protests from several United players claiming Willian had handled the ball on the line to keep out Jadon Sancho's shot on goal.

Kavanagh initially signalled for a corner, but eventually awarded a penalty after intervention by VAR - sending off Willian, Fulham manager Marco Silva and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for their protests.

"It is alleged that Manchester United failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper," said an FA statement.

United have until Monday to respond to the charge.