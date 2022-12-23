Lee Johnson admits fans are right to blame him for Hibs' slump, but he remains convinced he can turn things around.

The Easter Road boss is in the firing line with his side sitting eighth in the Premiership after a run of seven defeats in eight games.

“I don’t look at the criticism but I’m not stupid, I know it’s there,” said Johnson. “I’ve managed 490-odd games so I’ve been through all spells both as a player and a manager.

“I know it can change if you stick to your guns and make the process better, as we’ve needed to do at this club. There are a lot of things we’ve got to work on and improve all the way through the club, and the manager gets the flak for that, and that’s fair enough.

“I think we can really achieve a lot this season still and set ourselves up for seasons to come. But we need to get a lot more right than we have been doing.

“I’ve managed big clubs, I understand. I think the fanbase are looking for people to blame, and rightly so, it’s their club and they have the right to moan but they also have to understand we’re doing everything we can to try and be successful for them and the greater good of the team.

“In football, you’re not going to stop because of the noise. You can only control the controllables and that’s where you have to put all your energy because if you don’t remain clear and concise with your decision-making, that’s when the whole place falls apart.”