Klopp is unsure if Darwin Nunez will be available after he missed training on Thursday: “It’s not a major one, but we have to wait. Bobby [Firmino] is not close to team training, but Milly [James Milner] will be back to normal today.”

He said the transfer window is “not the answer” at this moment to the Reds’ shortage of personnel, adding: “You cannot solve all your problems in the transfer window. In a dreamland, you would just buy players and bring them in - but I don’t see that happening. Injuries is the big shadow over all of us.”

He is not comparing this side with past iterations: “In this moment, we are not the shiniest star, but we have to fight through it. We still have good moments. We don’t compare ourselves with our best version from last season – it’s a different time. We’re here to give a proper go.”

It has been a positive week since the draw with Wolves: “It’s been really good. We’ve spoken about winning more challenges, as that is really important. If we can do that against Brighton, a team with a ball-playing build-up, it will be really helpful.”