The sheer "presence" of striker Gabriel Jesus will be a huge factor in Arsenal's title challenge in the closing stages of the season, says former West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

Jesus scored his third goal in four Premier League games since returning after injury as the Gunners drew a thrilling game 2-2 with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Fellow Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli was also on target as the visitors went 2-0 up, only to be pegged back by a superb Reds fightback.

"Jesus is sensational and has that pedigree," Reo-Coker said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He knows what it takes to win the title; he did it with Manchester City.

"He is one of those players that has such an influence. It's not just the hard work he does up front, how he brings the team up and his ability to score and make goals, but it's his presence.

"He has a leadership role about him and I also think Martinelli has been a diamond find for Arsenal.

"This is an Arsenal team that are performing to a different level - a level I have not seen an Arsenal team perform to for some time.

"In my day we used to call Arsenal soft. They had a soft underbelly and you could ruffle them easily. They didn't want to fight. Mikel Areta has changed that mentality."

You can hear more on Arsenal's draw against Liverpool from 14'10 on BBC Sounds