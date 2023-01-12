Berra takes Livi coaching role as Hastings becomes assistant

Former Scotland defender Christophe Berra has joined Livingston as first-team coach, with Neil Hastings promoted to assistant manager.

Having retired from playing last summer after a 20-year career, Berra fills the coaching role vacated by Hastings, who steps up to assistant following Marvin Bartley’s move to become Queen of the South boss.

Livi manager David Martindale says former Hearts and Wolves centre-back Berra, who earned 41 caps, brings a “huge amount of experience” to the club.

“Christophe was a highly respected footballer and I believe he will become a hugely important member of my backroom team," he added.

On Hastings, Martindale said: “It was year ago that Neil joined the backroom staff as a first-team coach and he has proved to be a huge asset for the team.

"Resultantly, I felt it was important to reward him with the position of assistant manager.”