Rangers v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

Rangers v St Mirren head to head statsBBC Sport

  • James Tavernier, who scored his 100th Rangers goal in all competitions against Celtic last time out, has netted 15 league goals this term, his most in a single campaign for the club.

  • St Mirren have only lost one of their last six league games (W3 D2), winning both of their last two without conceding.

  • Rangers are unbeaten in their last 48 home league games against sides other than Celtic (W43 D5) since a 1-0 loss to Hamilton in March 2020. Rangers have won 13 of 14 such games this season (D1).

  • St Mirren have lost 13 of their last 14 top-flight meetings with Rangers, although did draw their most recent encounter 1-1 in November, which proved to be Giovanni van Bronckhorst's last game in charge of the Ibrox club.

  • Rangers have won their last eight top-flight home games against St Mirren by an aggregate score of 22-1 since a 1-1 draw in October 2011 under Ally McCoist.